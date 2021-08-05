Middlechase delivers Fairfield Apartments to excited Lagos homeowners

All these are in addition to entertainment and social options at strategic location within the project, with two contemporary restaurants, laundry area, and an all-day kids’ studio club.

The latest allocation brings to 54 the total number of units that has been handed over to owners at the rapidly developing expansive project site which has been drawing the attention of discerning investors and home owners along the Lekki-Epe Expressway real estate corridor.

Speaking at a brief ceremony witnessed by award-winning actress, Sola Sobowale who is also one of the landowners, Chudi Kalu, Chairman, Middlechase Property Limited expressed joy at the satisfaction on the faces of the proud homeowners.

Kalu disclosed, “At Middlechase, our team has been at the vanguard of the real estate cashflow movement. We are committed to helping investors and potential homeowners to fully leverage every of our developments located in every part of Nigeria to build sustainable wealth.

“We are happy to deliver on our promise of affordable real estate projects using the best quality building materials and working with experienced construction professionals and artisans,” he added.

Also speaking, Sobowale who witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at inception disclosed her satisfaction in being among the proud home owners. She said, “I’m happy to be part of this project and I pleased to come live on this piece of real estate.

"I congratulate Middlechase for successfully executing this massive project. It started before our eyes and I would say the quality of what I have seen today while I was conducted on tour is very impressive. I share in the joy of other co-homeowners on this project like me.”