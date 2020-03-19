Reports say a married man is currently in quarantine with coronavirus after karma made him contract the during a secret trip to Italy with his mistress to have fun on the blind side of his wife.

His unsuspecting wife is now in self-isolation, unaware of how her cheating husband caught the disease.

The man reportedly confessed to public health coordinators in the north of England how he picked up the deadly virus following a secret break overseas.

The unnamed patient - in his late 30s - told his wife he was away on a business trip in the UK, and she has no idea he visited Italy.

He presented himself to a hospital on return with coronavirus symptoms - and tests revealed he has Covid-19.

The man, described as "well-heeled and with a high-flying job", told doctors that the affair was with a woman, but has refused to name her.

His wife has now self-isolated at their lavish home in the north of England.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: "This patient is the talk of public health officials.

"His case would be funny if it wasn't quite so serious.

"The man confessed what he'd been up to in Italy, and that his wife has no idea."