ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Unemployed man rapes teen, collects ₦45k after deceiving her with 'special prayers'

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man deceived the teen into thinking that he was going to perform a special prayer for her to avert some certain evil that would befall her.

Unemployed man rapes teen, collects ₦45k after deceiving her with 'special prayers'
Unemployed man rapes teen, collects ₦45k after deceiving her with 'special prayers'

Recommended articles

The police charged Nfom, who resides at 33/34 Toyin St., Ikeja, is charged with rape, threat to life and obtaining money by force.

The Magistrate, O. A Ogunjobi, did not take the plea of Nfom for want in the jurisdiction. Ogunjobi ordered him to be remanded until April 24 for legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Christopher John told the court that the offence was committed on January 31, in Ikeja. John said that Nfom lied to the victim, a 19-year-old woman that he was a cleric.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He deceived her into thinking that he was going to perform a special prayer for her to avert some certain evil that would befall her.

"Innocently, she believed him,” he said.

The prosecutor also said that the Nfom raped her and made her transfer ₦45,000 from her account to a certain POS operator’s account. The prosecutor said that he also threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 260, 314 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

PDP member files lawsuit to stop Secondus from attending party’s meetings

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Inquiry commissions not aimed to witch-hunt opposition - Governor Yusuf

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Oleh community says Oborevwori should stop SSG from meddling in town crisis

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

ASUU rejects advertisement for vice-chancellor position in UDUS Sokoto

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Full list of best Nigerian universities in 2024

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The case is currently under investigation by the police [Naija247 News]

Police arrest Borno teenagers caught trying to set IDP camp ablaze

Female pedestrian [Sciabaca&Oruka - Asgi]

Female pedestrian dies in truck accident due to brake failure in Onitsha

Estate agent [NaijaHouses]

Estate agent defrauds 3 house seekers of ₦725k, fails to deliver apartments

The court gave her the option to pay the fine of ₦150,000 instead of jail time [Sahara Reporters]

Court sentences Tiktoker for defaming Eníola Badmus