Unemployed man rapes teen, collects ₦45k after deceiving her with 'special prayers'

The police charged Nfom, who resides at 33/34 Toyin St., Ikeja, is charged with rape, threat to life and obtaining money by force.

The Magistrate, O. A Ogunjobi, did not take the plea of Nfom for want in the jurisdiction. Ogunjobi ordered him to be remanded until April 24 for legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Christopher John told the court that the offence was committed on January 31, in Ikeja. John said that Nfom lied to the victim, a 19-year-old woman that he was a cleric.

"He deceived her into thinking that he was going to perform a special prayer for her to avert some certain evil that would befall her.

"Innocently, she believed him,” he said.

The prosecutor also said that the Nfom raped her and made her transfer ₦45,000 from her account to a certain POS operator’s account. The prosecutor said that he also threatened to kill her if she ever told anyone.