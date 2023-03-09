Many Lagos Govt workers injured as train crushes staff bus in Ikeja

According to eyewitnesses, the bus conveying staff of Lagos State Government was crushed by the train when the vehicle was crossing the rail to link Ikeja GRA.

The accident happened around 7 am on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s not immediately clear if anyone died in the accident, but a video shared on Twitter showed some of the bus passengers lying on the ground with various degrees of injuries.

The video also showed the staff bus with registration no 04A- 48LA smeared with the blood of victims.

Confirming the incident, The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, said rescue operation was ongoing.