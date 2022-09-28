Man threatens to commit suicide after his 3 children die in fire accident

It would be recalled that in the late hours of Monday, September 26, 2022, a fire accident occurred in the Rumuochakara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The inferno which was said to have raised two other buildings in the area, according to Solomon, also left his three other children in life-threatening conditions.

Solomon said aside from his deceased three children, his other three children suffered up to 90% burns.

“Yesterday as we slept, what I heard was my wife shouting fire, fire, like a dream, I rushed, passed through the fire to try to rescue my children.

“But I was able to rescue three, then I lost three as a result of the fire. I have slept around past eight. And this happens from 9 to 10 pm.

“There are no candles in my house. I don’t know how the fire came about. I felt like dying with them (children). I wanted to run into a moving car, but my neighbours held me,” the distraught father said as he mourned.

Speaking further, Solomon said one of the deceased’s children was his niece, whom he saw as his goddaughter, and he had just enrolled her into school when the incident happened.

“One of them is my sister’s child that came on holiday and decided to stay with me and she wanted to start school here in Port Harcourt. So, we registered her on Monday. That same Monday, September 26, this thing happened,” he revealed.