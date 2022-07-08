Man sentenced to life imprisonment after raping 85-year-old stepmother

He was charged in court and was tried on a count charge of rape.

The victim’s daughter told an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti that her mother had recounted to her how Ogundele premeditatedly took advantage of her octogenarian mother and sexually assaulted her.

"My mum told me that the defendant did not allow her to sleep. She said the defendant came to her room around 1:00 am, rubbed a balm all over her body, including her anus and vagina, massaged her body, sucked her breasts, and forcibly had sex with her.

"When I tried to find out from the defendant, he said, my mother must have been dreaming.

"The matter was first reported at Ido Ekiti Police Station before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police Force, Ado Ekiti," she said, as quoted by Pulse.ng.

The prosecutor, Folasade Alli, who called five witnesses, including the Investigating Police Officer and a medical doctor, tendered the victims’ statement, defendants’ statement, and a medical report from Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti among others, as exhibits before the court, the news outlet reports.

The court presided over by Justice Monisola Abodunde found Ogundele guilty as charged, saying the prosecution team meticulously proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict indeed committed the crime.