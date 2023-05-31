Man robs, r*pes neighbour in Lagos

A man identified as Olumide Oyewole on Monday, May 26, 2023, broke into the house of a lady identified as Cynthia in the late hours of the day, armed with a kitchen knife, raped and robbed her in Ilasan area of Lekki, Lagos State.

The suspect was said to have tied the hands of his victim and had carnal knowledge of her and thereafter stole an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger, and $10,000.

Following the incident, the victim approached the nearest police station to her and reported that she was robbed and raped.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said detectives were sent to the crime scene and the suspect’s house where some of the exhibits were recovered.

Hundeyin added that the suspect was later arrested.

His words: “The police made an arrest this morning around 9.50 am at the Ilasan, area of Lekki, Lagos State.

“One Cynthia (surname withheld) visited the Ilasan Police Division and reported that she was raped and robbed by one Olumide Oyewole.

“She (the victim) in the company of some policemen went and arrested the suspect.

“She reported that on Monday around 8 pm, she was in her room when she heard a knock on her door, she said when she went to open the door, the suspect, Oyewole, forced himself into her room with his face masked and a knife in his possession.

“Oyewole allegedly tied her two hands with a rope and had carnal knowledge of her.

“He afterwards ransacked her room and went away with an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger and $10,000.”