The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man robs, r*pes neighbour in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

Policemen deployed to the crime scene after the victim reported the matter, later arrested the man when they found some of the exhibits in his possession.

Olumide Oyewole rapes and robs neighbour in Lagos
Olumide Oyewole rapes and robs neighbour in Lagos

Recommended articles

The suspect was said to have tied the hands of his victim and had carnal knowledge of her and thereafter stole an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger, and $10,000.

Following the incident, the victim approached the nearest police station to her and reported that she was robbed and raped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said detectives were sent to the crime scene and the suspect’s house where some of the exhibits were recovered.

Hundeyin added that the suspect was later arrested.

His words: “The police made an arrest this morning around 9.50 am at the Ilasan, area of Lekki, Lagos State.

“One Cynthia (surname withheld) visited the Ilasan Police Division and reported that she was raped and robbed by one Olumide Oyewole.

“She (the victim) in the company of some policemen went and arrested the suspect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She reported that on Monday around 8 pm, she was in her room when she heard a knock on her door, she said when she went to open the door, the suspect, Oyewole, forced himself into her room with his face masked and a knife in his possession.

“Oyewole allegedly tied her two hands with a rope and had carnal knowledge of her.

“He afterwards ransacked her room and went away with an iPhone 12 Promax, one Samsung S9, one small Nokia phone; two bottles of perfume, two wristwatches, one necklace, an iPhone charger and $10,000.”

The police spokesperson further said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, for further investigation.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Man charged for murder of Nigerian pastor's wife in US knew her from church

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Reps, Senate agree on establishment of real estate regulatory council

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Imo Govt. to employ 1,000 persons through mass transit system – Official

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Senators Urhoghide and Akinyelure dump PDP

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

Pepsodent deepens consumers engagement, activates schools to promote oral health education

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

5 ministries Tinubu should consider scrapping

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi [PUNCH]

Suspected armed robbers escape with cash in foreign currency in Ogun

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud