Man passed out after being st*bbed for having an extramarital affair

Damilare Famuyiwa

The ex-husband of the woman the victim was cheating, trailed the latter to a funeral service, where she stabbed him multiple times.

A married man, who’s identified only as Chris, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, passed out after being stabbed several times for having an extra-marital affair with a lady.

It was gathered that the assailant, identified as Olowo, was in the company of suspected accomplices when they trailed the victim to the Mile 3 area of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, where they attacked him.

Olowo suspected that Chris was having a romantic affair with his ex-wife, after which he trailed the latter to a funeral service at about 12:30 pm along National Street in the Diobu area of Mile 3, and ambushed him there.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim would have died if not for the intervention of some vigilante members, who rescued him with blood stains all over him.

“It is like Olowo’s former wife is going out with the man. So Olowo heard that the man (Chris) came to Mile 3.

“He now came with his boys. They beat him and stabbed him in his head and body. He was bleeding profusely when the vigilante people came,” one of the eyewitnesses stated.

Confirming the attack on Chris, the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3, Diobu, in Port Harcourt, Godstime Ihunwo called for the immediate arrest of Olowo and his cohorts.

His words: “My men rescued one Mr. Chris who was stabbed to coma at National Street in Mile 3 Diobu by one Samiyu Ganiyu, aka Olowo, and his boys who accused the victim of having an affair with his ex-wife.

“My men rushed the victim to the hospital where he is in a critical condition

“I condemn the attempted murder by Olowo and his boys in my community, and I use this medium to call on the law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest Olowo and prosecute him and his boys, as he is not above the law.”

Meanwhile, Olowo’s ex-wife, who pleaded anonymity, said she and the suspect had been divorced for three years.

She, however, ruled out having a romantic affair with the victim, as she maintained that they were just friends.

Damilare Famuyiwa

