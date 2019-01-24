Abdullahi Yada'u, who is a resident of Kanam Local Government Area of the State, told the BBC Hausa that he divorced his wife because she insisted of voting Buhari.

Yada'u said both him and his wife, Hafsat Suleiman, voted for Buhari in the 2015 election but, he felt disappointed in his administration and decided not to vote for him again.

"She insisted that she was going to vote for Buhari and I told her that if she does that then it is at the mercy of our marriage. This led to a quarrel between us, I slapped her and she started crying which brought the attention of our neighbours. She then ran away to her parent's house."

He said it was during their heated argument that he broke her teeth.

He explained that he divorced her right in the presence of her parent after she failed to obey his command as her husband.

"Her parents called me and I narrated to them what transpired between us. But still my wife insisted on voting for Mr Buhari, that’s how I divorced her in the presence of her parents."

Reacting to the Yadau's action, elder brother to the divorced wife, Ibrahim Suleiman, said they felt bad about what transpired between the couple.

Sulaiman said they wanted to deal with the husband but their father stopped them from doing anything that would become an issue with the husband.

However, Hafsat has insisted that she won't be going back to his house.