Man bags 5 months imprisonment for stealing wheelbarrow

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

He warned him to desist from committing crime in future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Olarewaju Osho told the court that the victim (complainant), Imuran Idris of Nyanya Market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Nyanya Police Station on Sept. 19.

He said, “the complainant alleged that on same date, while raining, he decided to park his wheelbarrow, valued at N20,000 in front of a shop’’.

“Before he knew what was happening, the convict stole the said wheelbarrow.

“However, the convict was caught in the process of looking for a buyer and the wheelbarrow was recovered from him.”