Man bags 5 months imprisonment for stealing wheelbarrow

A Karu Upper Area Court, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 40-year-old man, Emmanuel Elagwu to five months in prison for stealing a wheelbarrow.

The convict, of no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of theft.

The Judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine.

He warned him to desist from committing crime in future.

Earlier, the Prosecution Olarewaju Osho told the court that the victim (complainant), Imuran Idris of Nyanya Market, Abuja, reported the matter at the Nyanya Police Station on Sept. 19.

He said, “the complainant alleged that on same date, while raining, he decided to park his wheelbarrow, valued at N20,000 in front of a shop’’.

“Before he knew what was happening, the convict stole the said wheelbarrow.

“However, the convict was caught in the process of looking for a buyer and the wheelbarrow was recovered from him.”

Osho said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code, and punishable in accordance with its provisions.

