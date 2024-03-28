Man bags 15 months imprisonment for stealing fan, mat from Abuja mosque
The court, however, gave Idris an option to pay a ₦50,000 fine. The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had earlier told the court that one Ali Zuma arrested Idris on March 17 and took him to the police at Zuba, also in the FCT.
Ogada said Idris trespassed on the mosque at Dei-Dei and stole the fan and mat, but was caught in the act. He added that Idris admitted to the crime during the investigation and confessed to having been in prison twice also for theft.
The prosecutor said the offence committed by Idris at Dei-Dei contravened the Penal Code of the FCT. Idris pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency. Pronouncing the judgment, the presiding judge, Saminu Suleiman warned Idris to desist from committing crimes and to be of good behaviour.
