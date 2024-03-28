Man bags 15 months imprisonment for stealing fan, mat from Abuja mosque

The court, however, gave Idris an option to pay a ₦50,000 fine. The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had earlier told the court that one Ali Zuma arrested Idris on March 17 and took him to the police at Zuba, also in the FCT.

Ogada said Idris trespassed on the mosque at Dei-Dei and stole the fan and mat, but was caught in the act. He added that Idris admitted to the crime during the investigation and confessed to having been in prison twice also for theft.