Lush Hair delivers memorable fun experience during 8th edition of AMVCA

Lush Hair involvement began right from the “Opening Night Gala” to the first AMVCA Fashion Show to the Culture Day celebration at the Balmoral Event Centre where the models were all cladded in cultural attire and rocking native hairstyles.

The brand’s well decorated experiential center recorded a remarkable amount of attendance by celebrity guests from varied industries.

Pulse Nigeria

The main feature for the brand was taking ownership of the first “AMVCA Fashion Show”, where the brand vividly displayed respect for inclusivity and diversity through the choice of models used cutting across varied age group, body size, skin tone, ethnicity etc.

The show stopping moment that most Nigerians are yet to recover from was the spectacular feature of Lush Hair’s Ambassadors; Yemi Alade adorning a never-been-seen concept of hair woven outfit made from Wow Braids and Denrele Edun’s superlative moves on the runway, which soon became the talk of town sensation and effortlessly made it to major news headlines space the next morning.

Pulse Nigeria

The beautiful Models were finalists of the Pink Belle project introduced by Lush Hair earlier last year. A project that offered opportunity to young ladies to become official Models and faces of the brand for one year.

Pulse Nigeria

The Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ritambhara Kakkar in her interview said collaborating with Africa Magic on this project evidently presented the right occasion for the brand to showcase to the world that “beauty is limitless, diverse and indiscriminately” which is all the brand stand for.

Pulse Nigeria

“Observing the activities happening around the globe, you will realize that people’s creative expression of beauty is becoming more daring and unbelievably vast, and we are no exception in this part of the world as this is evident in our choice of outfits, super creative hairstyles, unimaginable shades of hair colours and other beauty accessories” she said.

Pulse Nigeria

Beyond offering Nigerians the opportunity to let their shine out, we want to be acknowledged for our drive in supporting creative talents and ingenious works in Nigeria, which is why we will continually rest our weight behind such laudable projects.

Pulse Nigeria

On AMVCA night, Yemi Alade gave an electrifying musical performance courtesy Lush Hair which saw the crowd literally jumping off their seats from excitement.

_-----_