The company has also set a new benchmark in the inverter battery industry in Nigeria with 24 Months warranty offer.

Speaking during the unveiling of the product, held at the company’s corporate office in Lagos, the Business Head - Simba Power Products, Mr. Ravi Srivastava said, “We at Simba are excited to launch the new 2021 range of our Luminous NRGT tall tubular batteries.

"Luminous has consistently driven innovation and technological advances in the inverter battery industry in Nigeria, including the transition to tubular batteries which has transformed the market in the last few years.”

Srivastava disclosed that Luminous has set new heights for performance and life with the NRGT Tubular battery, which has been recognized internationally as the leading battery of its kind.

According to the Head of Marketing-Simba Group, Mr. Karthik Govindarajan, the Luminous NRGT battery uses proprietary manufacturing processes to deliver superior performance, and uses special composite ceramics to minimize water loss, increase safety, and deliver longer life.

“We are passionate about consistently delivering innovative products and services across the country. Hence we have launched this truly innovative Tall Tubular battery whose superior technology and engineering allows us to offer an industry-leading 24 months’ warranty and drive further value to our customers” he said.

About Simba Group

Simba Group, founded in Nigeria in 1988, is a conglomerate with operations across Nigeria’s most dynamic economic sectors – agriculture, alternative energy, backup power supply systems, networking and data transmission, ICT infrastructure development, and commercial vehicles. The group commands leadership positions in all five companies that share a simple, yet effective, corporate philosophy: providing the customer with unparalleled satisfaction. In partnership with globally renowned companies such as Luminous, TVS Motors, Avaya, Mahindra etc. – Simba Group offers Nigerians innovative products and solutions, backed by attentive and industry-leading customer service.