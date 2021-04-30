RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagosian dies in danfo bus crash caused by overspeeding

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The bus tumbled on the expressway due to burst tyre as a result of over-speeding.

The danfo bus involved in the accident at Odo-Olowu, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway on April 30, 2021 [LASEMA]
A man was killed in a road crash involving a commercial bus in Lagos State on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the accident happened at Odo-Olowu, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and involved only the danfo bus.

The bus tumbled on the expressway due to a burst tyre reportedly caused by over-speeding.

The deceased has not been identified by authorities as of the time of this report.

The deceased victim of the accident left the scene in a body bag [LASEMA]
Two other people sustained various degrees of injuries and were administered first aid treatment on the scene before they were transferred to the hospital for proper medical care.

The responsible maintenance of many of Lagos' famous yellow buses has been an issue of concern for years.

Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, said in February that the government plans to phase out the buses soon as they're not 'conducive for a mega city'

However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu earlier this month said it would be unfair to scrap them as they have served residents for a long time.

He said a better plan would be to remodel them, noting that citizens deserve newer models of cars for ease of public transportation.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

