Lagos policemen engage armed robbers in gun battle, kill ex-convict

Damilare Famuyiwa

A few days after the armed robbers were caught on CCTV ransacking a shop, policemen trailed them to their hideout and shot them dead.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Operatives of Lagos Police Command, have shot dead two armed robbers who were recorded by a Closed-circuit television (CCTV) ransacking a shop.

In an incident that happened on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the robbers caused tension in a community in the state, as they dispossessed some residents.

As seen in the recorded CCTV video, the robbers also held a man at gunpoint.

Following the incident, the police swung into action, as it detailed its officers to the hideout of the assailants, who were said to be terrorizing residents of Apapa, Ajegunle, and their environs.

On the arrival of the policemen, a gun battle ensued, which subsequently led to the death of Sodiq and Habeeb.

“Daredevil robbers engaged operatives of the Area B Command, Apapa, of the Lagos State Police Command in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest.

“The robbers, however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives. The robbers, Sodiq, aka Foreigner, recently released from prison, and Habeeb, aka Kiki, who have both been wanted for terrorizing Ajegunle and its environs, were trailed to their hideout in Ajegunle, where they met their Waterloo.

“One Beretta pistol, one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers,” a statement in which Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this development, read .

Abiodun Alabi, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, however, enjoined members of the public, particularly the youth, to desist from unlawful activities in the state, as he pledged to rid out criminal elements.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

