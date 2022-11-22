RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos motorcyclist flee as his lover passes away in the guest house they lodged

Damilare Famuyiwa

While no mark of violence was found on the lady’s corpse, her lover abandoned his motorcycle, and took to his heels.

A motorcyclist identified as Alfa Sule, has taken to his heels after his lover, one Muniat, died during their Funtime in a guest house they lodged.

Sule was said to have lodged with Muniat on a Friday night, but was nowhere to be found after the latter’s lifeless body was found in the room they lodged in the Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the manager of the guest house was conducting a routine check, when he found Muniat’s corpse.

Having discovered the lifeless body of Muniat, the guest house manager quickly reported the matter to the Ikorodu Police Station, after which officers were detailed to the hotel for investigation.

In a statement in which he disclosed this incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said the detectives deployed to the scene discovered no mark of violence on Muniat’s body.

The statement read: “The manager of the guest house called the Ikorodu Police Division around 6am on Saturday to report that he found the lifeless body of a woman who was brought into the guest house by a man to lodge on Friday night.

“The 46-year-old woman was identified only as Muniat and the man identified as Alfa Sule. They had entered the guest house with a motorcycle belonging to Sule and had lodged on Friday.

“The manager said as he was going round the rooms on Saturday morning, he discovered the lifeless body of the said woman but Alfa Sule was nowhere to be found.

Hundeyin added in the statement that Muniat’s corpse had been deposited at the Ikorodu General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

