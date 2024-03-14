Lagos baker gruesomely murdered, heart ripped out in her apartment

It was gathered that Ileogben didn’t report to work on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, when her colleagues went to her house to check on her.

They were, however, met with their greatest surprise, as they met Ileogben’s body lying lifeless on her bed.

According to a resident in the area, who gave his name simply as Segun, the deceased’s colleagues quickly raised an alarm to attract attention.

Segun explained that upon the arrival of neighbours who rushed into Ileogben’s flat, they observed that her throat had been slit and her heart removed from her chest.

He said, “The incident has thrown people including her neighbours into confusion. People got to know what happened to Ileogben when her colleague came to her flat.

“Ileogben’s colleagues did not see her at work and one of her colleagues came to check her at home when they could not reach her on the phone. It was when the colleague got to her flat, met the door open and entered that he saw her lifeless remains on the bed.

“The person who perpetrated the crime slit her throat, put a hand into her neck to access her chest and removed her heart. People saw some of her intestines around her neck and a doctor who was also at the crime scene confirmed that her heart had been taken away.”

Ileogben’s elder sister, Justina said her sibling was raped before she was killed, adding that her blood was visible in her flat.

Justina’s words, “I am dead already. I was at home when I received a call informing me that my sister had fallen and they needed my presence. I quickly rushed to her house and saw a lot of people there.

“I suspected something bad had happened, started crying and rushed to my shop. I later summoned the courage to go into her flat to find out what happened to her and saw her corpse.

“Blood stains were on the floor, wall, and her bed. When I looked closer at her corpse, I saw that the person raped her before killing her. The person used a knife to slit her throat and her heart was also removed from her chest.”

Justina, while demanding justice, urged men of the state Police Command to track down the suspect responsible for her sister’s death.