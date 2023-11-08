ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady throws party to celebrate divorce, says she’s ‘legally single; who’s next?’

Andreas Kamasah

A 28-year-old woman threw a party to celebrate her divorce from her husband of three years and boasted that she remains beautiful and open to enter another marriage.

Lady throws party to celebrate divorce, says she’s ‘legally single; who’s next?’
Lady throws party to celebrate divorce, says she’s ‘legally single; who’s next?’

Ilma Amin, a business analyst from London, said the divorce party night was her best ever, after finalizing the processes to legally go her separate way from her husband.

Recommended articles

At the party, she had 'divorce maids' just like wedding events have bridesmaids and speeches were delivered to commemorate the end of her marriage.

“I never got to have that white wedding, so the party was me having it. It was like a bachelorette party and a white wedding all at once. I had a full bouquet and I threw it to the next person that's going to get divorced. I had speeches, divorce maids and my best men,” Amin said in an interview with Daily Mail.

According to her, she divorced her marriage in 2022, claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from celebrating her freedom, so she decided to do it now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos from the divorce party show a Taylor Swift-inspired cake with “legally single” boldly embossed on it, as well as party balloons with the inscription, “single and loving it”.

Amin who is seen wearing a question mark-shaped ring in one of the footage said she is ready to accept a new man into his life after officially ending her marriage.

“I'm obviously going to get married again, so who's next? Who dares to be my next husband?

“If I need attention, I'll wear the ring out and say, 'reckon you can hack it?' Or maybe on first dates,” the excited divorcee said.

However, interestingly, two days after the divorce party, Amin’s boyfriend she was hoping to get married to next, dumped her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said he felt that it had been fizzling out and it was best for us to part ways. I told him he should have dumped me before the divorce party because I could've celebrated a divorce and a breakup. How funny is that?” she disclosed.

It is not clear what caused the breakdown of Amin’s marriage just after three years, for which reason she thought it called for celebration.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richard Kioko Kiundi

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Self-styled preacher Tsietsi Makiti who proclaimed himself Pope of Gabola church

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images

Barber arrested after girlfriend dies during sex

File image of police vehicle patrolling the streets

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub