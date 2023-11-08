Lady throws party to celebrate divorce, says she’s ‘legally single; who’s next?’

At the party, she had 'divorce maids' just like wedding events have bridesmaids and speeches were delivered to commemorate the end of her marriage.

“I never got to have that white wedding, so the party was me having it. It was like a bachelorette party and a white wedding all at once. I had a full bouquet and I threw it to the next person that's going to get divorced. I had speeches, divorce maids and my best men,” Amin said in an interview with Daily Mail.

According to her, she divorced her marriage in 2022, claiming that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from celebrating her freedom, so she decided to do it now.

Photos from the divorce party show a Taylor Swift-inspired cake with “legally single” boldly embossed on it, as well as party balloons with the inscription, “single and loving it”.

Amin who is seen wearing a question mark-shaped ring in one of the footage said she is ready to accept a new man into his life after officially ending her marriage.

“I'm obviously going to get married again, so who's next? Who dares to be my next husband?

“If I need attention, I'll wear the ring out and say, 'reckon you can hack it?' Or maybe on first dates,” the excited divorcee said.

However, interestingly, two days after the divorce party, Amin’s boyfriend she was hoping to get married to next, dumped her.

“He said he felt that it had been fizzling out and it was best for us to part ways. I told him he should have dumped me before the divorce party because I could've celebrated a divorce and a breakup. How funny is that?” she disclosed.