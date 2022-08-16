Kidnapped university student in Ogun escapes from abductors

It would be recalled that Akinlaja was abducted last week at the Sagamu Interchange, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He was on his way to join his parents at the Redemption Camp along the highway, when the kidnappers whisked him away.

He was going for the 70th convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee,’ which took place the same week.

However, in a statement addressed to members of the public, Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State Governor, Kunle Somorin said the student escaped from his abductors when security operatives swooped on their den.

The statement read: “The victim, Akinlaja Ireoluwa Oluwatomiwa, is a student of the Redeemer’s University in Osun State. He was on his way to join his parents when he was kidnapped.

“Our security men trailed the kidnappers to Ikorodu, where the victim was being held hostage. Their arrival at the scene gave an opportunity for the victim to escape from captivity.

“We are happy that the victim escaped unhurt. He has since been reunited with his parents.”

Meanwhile, operatives of Edo Police Command killed five suspected kidnappers during a gun duel in the state.

The police operatives tracked the suspects to their location in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo, in the Akoko Edo area of Edo State following a tip-off.