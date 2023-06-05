The sports category has moved to a new website.
Kidnapped Anambra Rev. Father regains freedom

News Agency Of Nigeria

The church through Rev. Ezeogu had earlier announced that Rev. Mbamara, attached to the Nnewi Diocese, had been abducted by gunmen while returning to Nnewi from Awka on Friday.

Rev Stanislaus Mbamara [ACI Africa]
This is contained in a statement signed by the Chancellor of Nnewi Catholic Diocese, Rev. Raphael Ezeogu, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Onitsha.

The statement said: “With joy, Nnewi Diocese is announcing the release of Rev. Stanislaus Mbamara, who was kidnapped two days ago has been liberated.

“We sincerely thank all of you who joined us in prayer for God’s interventions.

“Please join us in happy acknowledging God’s compassion once again palpably manifested.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

