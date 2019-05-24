Kidnapping is becoming a serious business in Nigeria as some gangs now have interest in kidnapping certain group of people.

A 25-yr-old member of a suspected kidnap gang in Niger State has reportedly has confessed to the abduction of one Halima Ibrahim on May 11, 2019.

The suspect identified as Mohammed allegedly kidnapped Halima and held her in captivity for over two weeks.

Explaining why he kidnapped the lady, Mohammed while confessing to Northern City News on Thursday, May 23, 2019, said they kidnapped the lady with the intent of extorting money from her would-be husband.

He said, “We are from the Katcha Local Government Area of the state. I knew that Aliyu Musa has proposed to Halima and I knew he would do anything to secure her freedom, hence I kidnapped her.

“I called him with her number and told him that she had been kidnapped and ordered him to drop the sum of N150,000 in a location if he wanted her released. He offered to pay N65,000.”

The kidnap suspect further explained that his gang is interested in kidnapping newly-wed women or those about to wed because their husbands/fiancés would be prepared to pay a ransom, Punch reports.

According to Punch, the Police Public Relations Officer in Niger State, Muhammad Abubakar has confirmed the incident saying a team of policemen arrested the suspect following a tip-off.

The police PRO also said the victim was rescued by the police personnel, adding that the matter had been charged to court.