He was apprehended while trying to abort the pregnancy at a private hospital.

According to an activist, Gwamnishu Emefiena Harrison, who shared the story on his Facebook, the girl was rescued after he received a distress call from one of the nurses on duty.

The girl stated that Samuel, who also resides in the same compound with her, forcefully had sexual intercourse with her and she sustained injury while trying to escape from him.

Further investigation revealed that Samuel's elder brother also had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Harrison added that the suspect has been handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.