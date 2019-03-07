The suspect, who resides in Yakasai Quarters, Kano Municipal local government, stabbed his coach, Mijitapha Musa, following a football argument that ensued between them.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Haruna Abdullahi, said the suspect, who also stabbed another victim, was arrested with the knife he used in carrying out the act.

Muhammed Salisu said his feud with the deceased started six months ago when he made a mistake during a football match that led to his team's loss in a match that was considered "a must-win" by the coach.

The suspect said, "When I made that blunder, he abused me and abused my parents which made me angry and I threw his jersey and left the field. Ever since then I joined his opponents and opposed them whenever they are having match."

He said he had threatened to beat him up whenever he caught him and he stood by his words when he met him on his way home after watching a football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The suspect said the victim slapped him and started assaulting him, which prompted him to bring out his knife and stab him in the chest.

According to the PPRO, the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.