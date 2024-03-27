ADVERTISEMENT
Kano court bans arrested TikToker from using social media

Damilare Famuyiwa

Hisbah Board arrested the TikToker after it raised concerns over her conduct and postings on social media, alleging immorality.

Tiktoker Murja Kunya [Punch]
Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court gave the order on Monday, March 25, 2024, while ruling on her bail application.

The spokesperson for the Kano State High Courts, Baba Jibo Ibrahim stated that Kunya is standing trial on charges bothering on misdemeanor, improper conduct and immoral behavior, contrary to Islamic laws of morality.

The State’s Islamic police, Hisbah arrested the controversial Tiktoker, charged her to court and was remanded in prison custody since Tuesday, February 20.

Justice Saminu considered Murja's application and granted her bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be her blood relation, while the other must possess a landed property within Kano metropolis.

He maintained that the bail application was considered because the Tiktoker had spent more than 30 days in the Correctional Service facility.

Accordingly, the judge restricted her from using all social media platforms pending determination of the case. He therefore ordered the Commissioner of Police to arrest her if she violated the ban.

The case was adjourned to May 16 for continuation.

This is viewed by many as a crass violation of her fundamental right to free speech.

Amongst those that criticised the TikToker’s arrest was Human Rights Activist, Aisha Yesufu, who questioned why Hisbah is focusing on Kunya when there are more urgent issues, such as child welfare and support, that demand attention.

In a post on her official X handle, Yesufu expressed her disappointment with Hisbah’s priorities, stating, “Hisbah should be ashamed of itself and the political sharia it practices. Children are roaming the streets abandoned by their parents and that is not the focus of Hisbah. Neither are they focused on child support that is not being paid. It is Murja that is their problem.”

Yesufu, therefore, called for Kunya’s freedom.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

