RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

In Kano, displaying clothes on mannequins is now a crime

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Kano argues that Islam frowns at the use of mannequins.

Mannequins used here illustratively (Cosmopolitan)
Mannequins used here illustratively (Cosmopolitan)

The Kano State Hisbah Board has a problem with how increasingly 'seductive' some mannequins look; and has now banned their use by tailors, supermarkets and boutiques.

Recommended articles

The Commander-General of the Kano Hsibah board, Sheikh Harun Ibn Sina, said in a statement that the use of mannequins by tailors, supermarkets and others contravenes Islamic doctrine.

He added that the board would embark on a sensitisation campaign aimed at educating members of the public on how Islam frowns at the use of mannequins.

He said after sensitisation, the board would embark on raiding shops to remove the mannequins, describing their use for advert purposes as idolatry.

“We divided Kano into five areas for monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state,” Ibn Sina said.

Kano is one of Nigeria's predominantly Muslim states located in the north of the country, with strict adherence to Sharia law or codes.

Like most states in the predominantly Muslim north, Kano also frowns at the drinking or sale of alcohol in public places, even though it benefits from taxes derived from alcohol sale from federal coffers.

Sharia law is an Islamic system of jurisprudence.

It is a religious law based on the teachings of the Koran and the traditions of the Prophet (Hadith and Sunna).

Sharia prescribes both religious and secular duties and sometimes spells out retributive penalties for lawbreaking.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Assembly to establish organ transplant department

Reps shut down motion to reopen borders

Buhari says Nigerians are to blame for injustices, not ethnicity, religion

Nnamdi Kanu’s brother discloses the country where IPOB leader was arrested

British High Commission wants FG to clarify Nnamdi Kanu's re-arrest

Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian footballer in UK

Ganduje inaugurates free eye surgery in Kano

‘She is our student’, UNILAG breaks silence on Chidinma, Super TV CEO murder suspect

Senator Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights