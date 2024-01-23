Kaduna Police arrest notorious phone snatcher and wanted street gangster

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

"Detectives on routine patrol on Monday at about 1430hrs arrested the suspect Yusuf Abdullahi,22, popularly known as Malam Y’M’ who hails from Kofan Kibo in Zaria LGA.

"The suspect is a notorious phone snatcher also known for taking people's valuables forcefully on the streets.

"He has been on the police wanted list. The suspect was caught in possession of dangerous weapons,” he said.