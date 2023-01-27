Husband drags wife to court for secretly marrying another man

“I later found her new location. When I got there I realised that she had married another man and had a baby for him.

“It is on this grounds that I seek to dissolve the marriage between us,” he said.

He told the court that his wife left him and their three children in 2020.

“I have been taking care of the kids. I don’t want anyone to poison their minds against me, I beg this court to stop my wife from coming to my house to see my children in my absence.

“I beg this honourable court to dissolve the marriage and grant me custody of my three sons.” he pleaded.