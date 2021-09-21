How to claim your share of PalmPay's N100 million anniversary giveaway

What about funds transfer? Say you have to make a payment and do not have cash, what’s the most convenient option? It’s also probably an app on your phone.

Truth is, our mobile phones have given us such amazing access to instant financial services that were not possible a decade ago. Everyday transactions can easily be completed with a few taps on your phone.

But we all know that some of us pay dearly for this convenience! What with all these transfer charges, account maintenance fees and so on.

What if we told you that instead, for every simple transaction like airtime or data purchase, utility bill payments and money transfers that you make on your phone, you could be earning amazing rewards, discount coupons and cashback?

Say hello to PalmPay!

PalmPay is a mobile payment app that rewards you for completing a wide range of financial transactions on its platform including making money deposits and transfers, purchasing airtime and data, paying bills, buying food and electronics, etc.

This has obviously been a big hit in Nigeria so it’s not surprising that in just two years the platform has reached over 5 million users.

And this month, PalmPay is celebrating her 2nd Anniversary in the market with a special #PalmPayAnniversary promotion.

From now until the 10th October, they are hosting a mega giveaway of 100,000,000 Naira that all of their users can benefit from. 100 million! Read on to learn about how it works and how you too can claim your share of the prize pool.

All you need to do to participate in the giveaway is get the PalmPay app and start transacting and completing other tasks such as inviting friends to try the app - it’s that easy!

For every task that you complete, you have a chance to win either a discount coupon or a special anniversary badge. Collect one of each of all 5 of the anniversary badges to unlock a random share of the N100 million prize pool.

You can collect up to 3 sets of badges to claim additional funds from the prize pool - up to N1177 guaranteed extra cash!

A special landing page has been created in the PalmPay app that helps guide you through it. Watch this video for walkthrough:

Sign up to PalmPay and open the app Tap on the anniversary banner or floating anniversary icon You will see the landing page of the promotion. The 5 badges you see represent ingredients to bake your anniversary cake so you can party with PalmPay Click on the “Get more badges & rewards” button to see all the transactions and tasks that qualify you for a chance to win a badge Carry out any of the eligible tasks Go back to the Anniversary page and click on “Collect Badges” to discover if you’ve won a coupon or a badge Collect one of each badge to bake your anniversary cake and share in the giveaway!

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

There are also two special tasks that you can complete to guarantee you an egg badge.

Get one rare egg badge by inviting 3 of your friends to sign up to PalmPay through your special referral link on the #PalmPayAnniversary landing page on the app. Get another rare egg badge by following PalmPay on social media and sharing the event on your social media channels at least twice on two different weeks.

Here are the links to PalmPay’s social pages:

PalmPay Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/palmpayapp

PalmPay Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/palmpayapp/

PalmPay Telegram channel: https://t.me/palmpayofficial

Click on the “Follow and Share” button on the bottom of the anniversary page to get the gist on what to do next.

Pulse Nigeria

There’s plenty more opportunities to win during the promo. There is a falling cash rain on the app every day where you can grab up to N20 by clicking on the gold coins. And checking into the anniversary page daily will also get you some free coupons.

We love how PalmPay is bringing some fun into the payments space. Let us know in the comments below if you’re already participating and how many badges you’ve collected!