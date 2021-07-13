How Gov Sanwo-Olu arrested traffic robbers in Ojota

"The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo Monday morning while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.

"Help however came for the motorist as Governor Sanwo-Olu's convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.

Gov Sanwo-Olu of Lagos arrests gang of robbers in Ojota on Monday, July 12, 2021 (Gboyega Akosile) Pulse Nigeria

"The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them and arrested the three of them," says Gboyega Akosile, who is the governor's press secretary.

Sanwo-Olu has pledged that there will be no room for criminals in Lagos, as traffic robbers go on a rampage in Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.

"Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this state inhospitable to you.

