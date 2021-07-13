Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally arrested a gang of suspected criminals, whose stock in trade is to harass motorists and and fleece them of their cash and gadgets in slow moving traffic and bedlam, on Monday, July 12, 2021.
How Gov Sanwo-Olu arrested traffic robbers in Ojota
The governor has promised to rid Lagos of criminals.
"The gang of suspected criminals met their waterloo Monday morning while attempting to unleash terror on a motorist around Ojota in-bound Alausa.
"Help however came for the motorist as Governor Sanwo-Olu's convoy approached the scene to rescue him from the three machete-wielding criminals who were at the time, trying to forcefully drag him out of his vehicle.
"The security personnel attached to the governor swooped on the suspects, retrieved the dangerous weapons from them and arrested the three of them," says Gboyega Akosile, who is the governor's press secretary.
Sanwo-Olu has pledged that there will be no room for criminals in Lagos, as traffic robbers go on a rampage in Nigeria's most populous city and commercial capital.
"Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this state inhospitable to you.
"We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you,” Sanwo-Olu declared on June 10, while handing over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.
