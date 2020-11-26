The primary objectives of roasting are:

to kill microorganisms

to extract undesirable substances

to develop the flavor

to loosen the shells

We have a unique process and temperature profile for roasting cocoa beans so that our unique flavor profile is achieved, with all undesirable flavors eliminated.

First our beans are cleaned and destoned.

Next, our blend of West African cocoa beans is mixed in the roaster.

Finally, the roaster is heated to at least 100oC over a period of time until our unique flavor profile is obtained.

