Hoodlums invade vigilante office, set man, vehicle ablaze in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

The source said that the assailants invaded the AVG’s premises at about 7 a.m., chanting war songs before entering the premises to carry out their act.

22-yr-old man set ablaze in Calabar for allegedly stealing android phone (salacebase)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hoodlums, who were in their numbers, also set ablaze the office and a vehicle belonging to the vigilante group.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the hoodlums set ablaze the middle-aged man they met inside one of the vehicles parked in front of the office together with the vehicle.

When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the attack, but said that the full details of the incident were not yet available.

When contacted again at around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Ikenga’s telephone rang but ended immediately he picked the call.

Effort to get the reaction of the Spokesman for AVG, Nweke Nweke, also proved abortive, as he neither picked his call nor replied the messages sent to his telephone line.

News Agency Of Nigeria

