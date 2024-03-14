Hoodlums invade vigilante office, set man, vehicle ablaze in Anambra

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hoodlums, who were in their numbers, also set ablaze the office and a vehicle belonging to the vigilante group.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the hoodlums set ablaze the middle-aged man they met inside one of the vehicles parked in front of the office together with the vehicle.

The source said that the assailants invaded the AVG’s premises at about 7 a.m., chanting war songs before entering the premises to carry out their act.

When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the attack, but said that the full details of the incident were not yet available.

When contacted again at around 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Ikenga’s telephone rang but ended immediately he picked the call.