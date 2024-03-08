Gunmen kidnap Ogun schoolteacher from his farm

A source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, stated that Adelowo, a senior school teacher of Alabata Community High School, Alabata, Osiele, was kidnapped on his farm located within the area.

According to the source, the kidnappers came out of the bush and attacked the victim before eventually whisking him away.

“One of our senior teachers, Mr Adegbenjo Adelowo, of Alabata Community High School Alabata, has just been kidnapped along the Alabata Oke Efon Kila road this afternoon on his farm. Kindly help in prayer for the release of our noble colleague from the den of these kidnappers.

“The gunmen came out of the bush to attack him before whisking him away,” the source was quoted as saying.

Confirming the kidnap of Adelowo, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said investigations were already launched to rescue him.

Odutola, who confirmed the incident, stated that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victim from the kidnappers and to arrest the gang.

“The police are aware of the incident and upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered an immediate manhunt for the kidnappers and an order for the victim to be rescued safely,” she stated.