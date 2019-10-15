Guinness Foreign Extra stout kicks off Guinness Most Valuable Player promotion

Further to its commitment to celebrate football’s truest MVPs and Guinness extraordinary fans, Guinness Foreign Extra stout is once again rewarding loyal customers through a consumer promo, the Guinness Most Valuable Player promotion. The promo commenced 1st October 2019 and will run till 31st January 2020.

The Senior Brand Manager Guinness; Lola Ashafa said “We recognize the extraordinary love and support of fans that has made the beautiful game of football the most iconic and most successful sport worldwide and our iconic brand, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout will be celebrating our true MVPs by rewarding their loyalty with over N100 million in cash prizes and airtime.”

To participate in the promo, get a chilled bottle of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout or Extra Smooth, and relax with your favourite football game, check under the red crown for a code, dial *1759*CODE#, and get the chance to become a Guinness MVP and win millions.

About Guinness Nigeria PLC:

Guinness Nigeria, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc. of the United Kingdom, was incorporated in 1962 with the building of a brewery in Ikeja, the heart of Lagos. The brewery was the first Guinness operation outside Ireland and Great Britain. Guinness Foreign Extra stout is a rich and alcoholic brew with a unique aroma, that brings people together through shared experiences.

