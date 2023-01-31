Gombe: 115 killed, 1,146 injured in 2022 – FRSC

He said that a total of 377 road crashes involving 633 vehicles and 1,911 people were recorded in the state within the period under review, out of which 765 were unhurt.

Comparing the statistics of road crashes of 2022 with that of 2021, Theman said there was a reduction in persons killed as well as road crashes recorded in the state.

He said in 2021, the total crashes were 438 involving 2, 068 persons and 542 vehicles, while 1,153 people were injured and 117 killed.

The sector commander said there were 13.9 per cent reduction of road crashes and 1.7 per cent reduction in death rate in 2022, compared to the preceding year.

Theman expressed concern over the high casualties between Dec. 15, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023, in spite of awareness campaign on safe driving and deployment of surveillance and patrol teams.

“During the Operation Zero, a period of one month between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, 2023, 35 persons were killed from 59 crashes while 193 were injured; 315 persons and 93 vehicles were involved in the crashes, respectively.

“In 2021 Operation Zero, 46 crashes were recorded and 19 persons were killed, 128 injured, 230 persons and 78 vehicles were involved in the crashes.”

Theman said the accidents were largely due to wrongful overtaking, speeding, overloading, tyre burst and under-age drivers.

He cautioned motorists in the state to be more patient and avoid hurrying while on the road.

The sector commander particularly appealed to motorists plying Gombe-Yola road to be mindful of their speed, as majority of the traffic crashes in 2022 were recorded on that route.

“Motorists have a responsibility to drive safely and ensure the safety of their passengers, so drive for you to be alive,” he added.