In the draw which was held at the Ikeja Computer Village Market, Lagos, 100 Nigerians emerged the first set of winners in the promotion.

Ten Glo subscribers won Tricycles (Keke), 40 won generators; 30 won grinding mills while 20 won industrial sewing machines.

The live draw was held openly in the computer market with the market executives, Glo brand influencers and Nollywood artistes picking the winners electronically.

The process was observed by the representatives of Nigeria Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and National Communications Commission (NCC).

A powerful delegation from the Computer Village also attended the event with other traders in the market.

They included the Baba Oja of Computer Village, Mr Adeniyi Olasoji, the Iya Oja of Computer Village, Mrs Abisola Azeez and the Chairman, Task Force, Ikeja Computer Village, Mr. Tony Ikani.

Nollywood star and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot, anchored the event, while the representative of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Oyinade Nathan-Marsh; Assistant Director, Lagos Zonal Office, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Joy Okuna, and Principal Manager, Lagos Zonal Office, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Joseph Dimka, were also in attendance.

Other celebrities who attended the event were Mrs Patience Ozokwor (Mama Gee), Mrs Sola Sobowale, Mr. Victor Osuagwu and Mr. Samuel Perry, popularly called “Broda Shaggi”.

The excitement heightened when Desmond Elliot randomly called some of the winners and informed them that they had won in the promo.

Nike Olayiwola who won the grinding mill and resides in Iwaya, Lagos State, shouted for joy when she heard the news.

Michael Stanley from Ikorodu who won a tricycle also expressed his pure delight after ascertaining the authenticity of the call.

It took the intervention of Mama Gee who spoke in Igbo to convince Emeka Obo, who lives in Iyana Ipaja and won a tricycle. Dike Emmanuel from Okrika, Port Harcourt who won a generator was also overjoyed when he was called that he had won.

The first 100 winners will receive their prizes at the prize-presentation ceremony slated for Lagos on Wednesday, 23rd October, 2019. More draws will also be held in the coming weeks to pick more winners in the promo.

