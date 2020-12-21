“All our esteemed customers can now link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their mobile numbers by simply sending ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109”, Globacom said in a press release issued in Lagos.

The telecommunications giant added that with the short code, subscribers could easily link their SIMs with their NIN on their handheld devices using a short code without visiting Gloworld outlets.

Globacom encouraged customers without a NIN to visit any of the 173 Federal Government centers and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions licensed to conduct the enrolment of the National Identity Number (NIN) across the country.

The network explained that the short code is to simplify the process of compliance with the new directive by NCC adding that this was part of its avowed commitment to seeing that its teeming customers have unhindered access to its products and services.

According to the company, customers who are yet to get their NIN but have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) can dial *346# to retrieve it.

Glo customers can contact any of its customer contact channels or visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin for further support and enquiries.

