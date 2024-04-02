Former Oyo governor's aide reportedly commits suicide, found hanging in his house

DCP Oyedemi served as the Aide de Camp (ADC) to former Oyo State Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao Akala in 2006.

Originally from Ogbomoso, it was gathered that he had travelled from Lagos to his hometown for the Easter break.

According to Leadership, his body was found hanging in his house on Monday, hinting at a potential suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the sources quoted by the newspaper, said, “He came with his aides, and we heard that he discharged them to go celebrate Easter with their respective families only to hear that he committed suicide yesterday (Monday).”

“He was formerly staying with his mother in the same house he built for her around Randa area of Ogbomoso, later he built another house located at Petros Academy Street, Federal Low-cost area and he thereafter moved to the new building. He was unmarried,” another source stated.

However, there is no clarity as to how he died as there is no visual or photo evidence to the claims that the deceased might have committed suicide, as claimed by the sources.