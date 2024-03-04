FRSC is going after drivers involved in overloading, night trips

The corps also said it would engage stakeholders to educate them on the dangers inherent in the acts.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali-Biu, gave the directive in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Jonas Agwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Ali-Biu said the two crashes on Monday that led to the death of 17 people reinforced the need for the FRSC to go after drivers involved in speeding, overloading and night trips.

The two crashes occurred at Tashar Yari village, along Zaria-Kano Expressway in Kaduna State and near Fire Service Academy, along Yangoji-Gwagwalada expressway in the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tashan Yari village crash which occurred at 07:36 am, involved a trailer overloaded with grains and 40 passengers seating atop the goods.

The trailer, with registration number KTG 454 ZZ, was on a night trip from Azare when it crashed due to wrong overtaking, driving against legal speed limit and overloading.

Out of the 40 passengers, 12 were killed, while 28 who sustained different level of injuries were evacuated to Makarfi General Hospital.

The accident along Yangoji-Gwagwalada expressway occurred at about 04:35 am, when a speeding J5 bus on a night trip rammed into a stationery trailer and exploded into flames. Five victims were burnt beyond recognition.

Ali-Biu decried the rate of road crashes that occur as a result of night trips, overloading and fragrant violation of legal speed limits. He highlighted some of the dangers associated with night trips to include poor visibility, fatigue, speed and delayed post-crash response.

"In view of the need to address this menace, I have directed commanding officers to step up enforcement, engage all stakeholders and ensure adequate advocacy," he added.

In another development, the corps marshal has decorated the newly appointed Deputy Corps Marshal representing the North East, Muhammed Kabo.