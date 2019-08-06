A Public Administration and Local Government student of the University of Nigeria, Mba Chuks Stephen, has died after being stabbed.

Mba Chuks, final year student of University of Nigeria, was stabbed to death by a fellow student over non-payment of electricity bill at Alfred’s Lodge, an off-campus residence where he lived.

According to reports, the first class student who had just four weeks to graduation, was stabbed by lodge president simply identified as Asogwa Nnamdi, yesterday morning, over an issue involving N200 for payment of electricity bill, and later died.

One of his course mates, Gugu Nnanna Nnam took to Facebook to pay a tribute to him.

"Dear, Mba Chuks Stephen…this morning I came to mortuary with some of our classmates ,we called you many times we got no answer from you, we cried nothing happened, It was yesterday I was forcing you to donate money and u told me lata.

You became the first class student PALG 0’19 never hd. We were roommates during our first year, U made me pass FSS and Accounting courses very well and I know without you I wouldn’t have made it. When I saw you in the mortuary many thoughts came into my mind..

You was a quiet and friendly guy everyone admires to b like.. You never for one day bragged about your intelligence.. As you always render help to anyone no matter the risk involve..

We committed many sins together.. Oh God.. .. Just 4 weeks to your graduation u left us. Chuks.. You shouldn’t have allowed death to take you now..

I pray that the Angels we welcome you into God’s paradise and our Mother Mary will carry you in her arms,because u never missed legion while on earth.

May you find a place in the hall of your Ancestors. Amen. May perpetual light shine on you a friend I never hd. RIP. Ozoemena."