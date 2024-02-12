Fire destroys Police office in Nasarawa local government area, Kano

The state Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

"At about 05:45 am the Divisional Police headquarters was engulfed by fire and a major part of the building was burned down completely,

"This is despite prompt response by the State Fire Service,’’ he said.

Gumel said that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the fire.

"The area has been cordoned off to prevent intrusion by on-lookers and miscreants, the arms and ammunition in the office are very safe.