Fire caused by electric power surge burns down Lagos buildings

News Agency Of Nigeria

LASEMA response team are currently combating the fire to prevent further escalation.

Fire caused by electric power surge burns down Lagos buildings (Youtube/Travelers TV)
Fire caused by electric power surge burns down Lagos buildings (Youtube/Travelers TV)

Permanent Secretary, of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident in a statement he issued on Wednesday at Ikeja.

“The fire which started at No. 47 Dosunmu St. escalated to four adjoining buildings.

“The index building at No. 47 Dosunmu St. collapsed as a result of the impact of the fire.

“Responders are currently combating the fire to prevent further escalation,’’ he stated.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that LASEMA’s response team, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and other emergency agencies had been mobilised to the scene.

“Also on the ground are firemen of the Nigerian Ports Authority, officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service and those of other relevant agencies as well as men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“All responders are present at the scene of the incident under the supervision of the Commissioner for Special Duties and Internally-Generated Revenue, Gbenga Oyerinde,’’ he added.

