The game, which ended 1-1 at the Sagamu Township Stadium, Ogun State, left the referee, identified as Bethel Nwanesi, with injuries on his head following an attack by the home fans who were not pleased with how he officiated the match.

The fans laid their frustration on the referee at the end of the encounter after he disallowed a goal scored in the 88th minute.

In a statement released by Remo Stars Football Club team's media officer, Oladimeji Oshode, the management of the club promised to fish out those involved in the act.

The statement read, "We totally regret and condemn this act as we don't encourage violence in football.

"In the same vein of condemning this act, we would also like to indicate that the centre referee Bethel Nwanesi calls all through the game were questionable and in the 88th minute a good goal was scored, which would have been the winning goal, was ruled offside and disallowed by the referee which caused an uproar among the fans.

“This, of course, is no reason why anyone should get hurt, we have lost games at home in the past against Plateau United, Enyimba FC, MFM FC, Rivers United without witnessing such violence."

Oladimeji added that the club management in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force Sagamu division is working closely to ensure that the intruder face the consequences of his actions.