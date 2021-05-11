Expert encourages youth to be economically balanced before marriage

Unachukwu made the call on Monday in Awka at a one day sensitisation of youth organised by a Non Governmental Organization, Hope Givers Initiative.

The guest speaker, who is also a broadcaster, spoke on the theme, “Curtailing early marriage and violence against female and male children in Anambra State”.

She urged parents and stakeholders in various communities to join in the fight against early marriage and gender based violence.

Unachukwu said that when youths were not well groomed before going into marriages, during the time of instability, they would tend to solve marital problems wrongly.

“Young minds will always think light and can engage in wrong habits to meet up with family challenges, but if they are groomed to have sources of living, it will be easier.

“As a Head of Television unit in Anambra Broadcasting Service, we have lots of youth programmes, we deal with youths and discovered they need to be well tutored in all areas of life,” she said.

She said that youths needed to be taught skills that would benefit them in the future, so as to have value to oneself rather than being involved in early marriage.

Mrs Ego Ekweozor, Coordinator, Women for Women, Anambra State Chapter said that early marriage should be discouraged, irrespective of the circumstances.

Ekweozor said that early marriage had caused more harm than good in the society, adding that youth development remained the key to have youths of great value and potentials.

She said that as the President-General, Awka Development Union Nigeria, Women’s Wing, most of the identified youths challenges, was caused by early marriage due to unwanted pregnancies

“Unwanted pregnancy is not enough reason for early marriage, it should be discouraged, correction and skill training should be in place,” she said.

Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo, the traditional ruler of Amanuke, Anambra North Local Government Area, commended the organisation for the seminar, saying the youths needed to be groomed.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of the Initiative, Mrs Onyeka Udegbunam, called on youths in the country to engage in personal development that would make them economically independent.

Okey-Udegbunam, said that youths should be encouraged to positively utilise their youthfulness through quality engagement in activities that would build up their future.

She explained that the sensitization was aimed at encouraging youths to use their God given potentials to achieve huge success, either by skill acquisition or growth in educational quest.

“Our youths need to be exposed to various opportunities in all sectors of the economy, so they can develop themselves positively and impart growth in the society.

“Youths, if well challenged, will shun being used as political thugs or engagement in any social ills; if we have sane youths, the society would be a better place for all.