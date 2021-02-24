The campaign stars the world’s best across football and music including Leo Messi, Paul Pogba, Shanice Van De Sandem and Jadon Sancho.

Global super star Becky G and Pepsi Nigeria ambassador and two-time Grammy nominated Afro-fusion musician Burna Boy completes the cast.

Epic! Pepsi launches new global campaign featuring Messi, Pogba and a UCL theme song by Becky G and Burna Boy

This year’s global football campaign in support of the UEFA Champions League partnership is led by a high-energy film, Fizz to Life, that showcases epic football skills set to a custom music track, Rotate, created for the campaign by Becky G and Burna Boy. The Creative fizzes from beginning to the end, quick-fire storytelling style showcasing how Pepsi football breaks the bubble of the 90-minutes game.

At a time when the world could use a little more fizz, Pepsi delivers in a highly entertaining new campaign that cuts across cultural backgrounds with the uncontainable fizz of the brand.

Click here to watch the Epic TV commercial.

