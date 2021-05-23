NDLEA arrests suspected drug lord with N8 billion worth of cocaine

Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku was arrested at the international airport in Lagos on May 14, 2021, a week after a bag containing 27.95 kilogrammes of cocaine was intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The bag had arrived from Brazil at the Lagos airport on May 8, but was disclaimed by an arriving passenger of the flight that it purportedly belonged to.

A man that went to the airport on May 9 to claim the bag was promptly arrested by NDLEA, and his confession pointed in the direction of Enwereaku who was arrested when he arrived Lagos from Ethiopia.

The agency in a statement on Sunday, May 23 said the suspect's gang specialises in tagging and planting drugs in the luggage of innocent travellers.

The suspect allegedly confessed that he was contracted by his Ethiopian associate to deliver the consignment to Lagos.