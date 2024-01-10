Electrician allegedly steals employer's ATM card, withdraws ₦3.507million
The electrician and one other person committed the offence on December 10.
Imeh, who lives on Adele St., Ogombo, Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and theft. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, DSP Victor Eruada told the court that Imeh and other person committed the offence on December 10, 2023 at Paradise Beach Resort, Ogombo, Lagos.
Eruada said Imeh stole the ”Moniepoint” ATM card belonging to Paradise Beach Resort and withdrew ₦3.5million without the consent of the owner of the card. He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
The Magistrate, Mrs. T.A Oladele, admitted Imeh to bail in the sum of ₦200,000 with two sureties in like sum. Oladele adjourned the case until January 30 for mention.
