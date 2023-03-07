ADVERTISEMENT
Dozens feared d*ad as herdsmen invade Benue communities

Damilare Famuyiwa

The attacks were reported to have lasted four days.

Dozens feared d*ad as herdsmen invade Benue communities (TheCable)
Dozens feared d*ad as herdsmen invade Benue communities (TheCable)

No less than 50 people have been feared dead following the invasion of suspected herdsmen in some communities in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The affected communities include -Adam, Iyarinwa, Abamde Ityuluv, Waya Boagundu, Agura Ayaga, and Azege areas in Turan Council Ward, Kwande local government areas.

Confirming the incident, the immediate past Chairman of the LGA, Tertsua Yarkbewan said more than 50 people were gruesomely murdered during the four-day attack.

His words: “My people are being massacred like goats. What we have been hearing is that there are Fulani attacks, especially in Turan in the Kwande axis. Even places where there were no attacks before are witnessing attacks.

“Now, every day you hear that five or four people were killed, you cannot have the exact number of those that have been killed because some corpses are still in the bush and yet to be recovered. But looking at the number of people being killed in the past few days, I think the casualty figures should be over 50.”

Reacting to the attacks, Benue Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene denied the number of casualties.

“They have not given me the report but it is not up to 50; the initial report they gave me there was a change of leadership of the division. The new DPO just reported last Friday and when I asked him to give me a situation report he said the area is calm now,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hyacinth Alia condemned the attacks on the communities.

While expressing deep concern over the herdsmen's invasion of communities in the state and the gruesome killing of citizens, Alia lamented that incessant killings had become a new normal in Benue.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

