The Kenyan DJ has died through a ghastly accident weeks after he made the post on his Instagram page to admonish his followers.

"The cemetery is full of unfinished dreams. Pray for life and not just the money," he wrote.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Kennedy Munene Kaburu alias DJ Star Boy lost his life on Monday, February 22, after a Toyota Hilux car he was driving transporting miraa was involved in an accident along the Meru-Maua Road.

His death was announced in an obituary in one of the local newspapers.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden demise of Kennedy Munene Kaburu (the Murwithania's) alias DJ Starboy through a road accident on Monday, February 22, along the Meru-Maua Road," part of the obituary read.

DJ dies weeks after saying cemetery is full of unfinished dreams

His family is reported as saying that the burial preparations were ongoing at Nkubu town as well as their Kagwampungu home and Meru 1604 Hotel.

DJ Starboy’s remains would leave Meru Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, for funeral services at his father's home, according to reports.

A Ghanaian man who has finished serving his sentence the Nsawam Medium Security Prison has become a preacher.

Richard Nyarko, according to Crime Check, was sentenced to thirty-five years in prison for a crime he committed in 1994.

His appeal at the High Court against the conviction was rejected twice.

Bent on getting justice, he appealed his sentence the third time before a judge convinced his colleague judges who presided over Nyarko's case to reduce his sentence by ten years.

Having served the remainder of his reduced sentence, Richard Nyarko has regained his freedom.

What is even more interesting is the fact that he has chosen to preach the word of God.

“Richard Nyarko was sentenced to 35yrs in prison in 1994. He is the first prisoner I interviewed at Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

“His appeal at the High court was rejected twice. On his third attempt at the Appeals court, one of the judges who had listened to my interview with him was instrumental in convincing the other judges to reduce his sentence by 10yrs based on the advice the Judge said Richard gave to the public in the interview.

“Richard has been released and is here this morning to say thank you to CCF. He has decided to preach the word of God. Let us all remember him in prayers as he undertakes this noble journey,” Crime Check wrote to caption a photo of Richard Nyarko.