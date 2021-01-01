An Atlanta based businesswoman and fitness enthusiast has put up a story on her Instagram page in which she narrates how Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, broke her heart into a thousand pieces.

"In my 33rd year, I dated the richest black man in the world. He broke my heart in 1000 pieces," writes @Iambealewis.

She adds that "I learned more from him than any person I’ve ever met. Communicating with a billionaire daily makes you see the world different than your humble beginnings in liberty city.

"I became more organized and finally am able to step away from the daily kitchen operations."

She also adds that Dangote changed her perspective on work ethic and patience.

"Once my mindset changed, the universe gravitated me to people that uplifted me and increased my net worth mentally and financially," she adds.

There were also screenshots of chats in which Nigeria's and Africa's richest man referred to her as "Snoopalicious...I am so glad I met you."

A valentine card for Dangote

Dangote has been the topmost trend on Nigerian Twitter since Lewis put up the post on New Year's Eve.