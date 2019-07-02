The defendant appeared before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court on a count charge of attempted murder.

The Prosecutor, O.W. Ologun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 17, 2018, at Plot 39, Emeka Okoye St., Olugborogan, Ajah, Lagos.

Ologun told the court that the defendant attempted to strangle one Mrs Mosun Adeyemi to death.

He said that the offence violated Section 230 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court did not take the defendant’s plea as the Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, said that she need advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

She ordered that the defendant should be kept in the Ikoyi Prisons, Lagos, pending the advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 5, for mention.